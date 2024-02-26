Wisconsin legislature passes ‘commonsense’ litigation reform

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) on Feb. 23 praised the Wisconsin State Legislature for passing what the association describes as “a commonsense reform” to the state’s civil litigation system.

Wisconsin’s S.B. 613 would cap noneconomic damage awards at $1 million. According to a statement from the ATA, the trucking industry believes capping these subjective, nonmonetary losses is critical to ensuring fairness and balance in civil litigation and will deter abusive and frivolous lawsuits that have perverted the system into a profit center for the plaintiffs’ bar.

“When the plaintiffs’ bar perverts civil litigation into a casino game of ‘jackpot justice,’ the costs are borne by everyone — not just trucking companies, but consumers too, in the form of higher insurance rates and higher prices for everyday goods,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “This reasonable reform ensures justice and fairness drive accident litigation outcomes, not profits.”

The legislation passed the State Assembly by voice vote and passed the State Senate 21-11; it now goes to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ desk for signing.

“This legislation has broad support in the state legislature and across the state,” said Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association President Neal Kedzie. “Wisconsin’s trucking industry is essential to everyone in our state, and rampant lawsuit abuse is impeding our ability to do our job safely and efficiently. We urge Gov. Evers to sign this bill into law.”