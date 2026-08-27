Laredo Port of Entry extends Saturday operational hours for World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — Effective Sept. 5, 2026, truck drivers and motor carriers transporting cargo between the U.S. and Mexico can take advantage of extended operational hours on Saturdays, thanks to a pilot program.

The three-month pilot, a joint venture between U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations, Laredo Port of Entry, the agency’s Mexican counterpart and the City of Laredo, is designed to support the flow of legitimate trade into the U.S., according to an August 24 statement issued by CBP.

“CBP remains committed to working closely with Agencia Nacional de Aduanas de México (ANAM) in collaboration with the City of Laredo and our trade stakeholders to identify practical solutions that support lawful commerce while maintaining the security of our borders,” said Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry.

“The extended Saturday hours at World Trade Bridge will provide the trade community with additional flexibility, help facilitate cargo movement, support supply chain efficiency and foster continued economic growth throughout the Laredo region,” he said.

The pilot program will begin Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, and continue for three months. During this period, World Trade Bridge will remain open until 7 p.m. on Saturdays instead of closing at 4 p.m.

These extended hours apply only to World Trade Bridge.

According to CBP, the goal of the initiative is to provide additional processing time for commercial traffic, improve flexibility for carriers and importers, and help reduce congestion during peak trade periods.

From Saturday, Sept. 5 – Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, World Trade Bridge hours of operation at the Laredo Port of Entry will be:

Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. – midnight

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, contact World Trade Bridge at 956-794-9401.