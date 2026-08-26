CVSA releases Roadcheck results

The results are in.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) released the final results of this year’s International Roadcheck Inspection and enforcement initiative, which included the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to numbers released by the CVSA, uring this year’s event, certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors conducted 54,575 inspections of commercial motor drivers and vehicles across North America. Most of the vehicles (81%) and drivers (94.2%) inspected did not have any out-of-service (OOS) violations.

“When a vehicle or vehicle combination does not have any critical vehicle inspection item violations, an inspector will place a CVSA decal on the vehicle and/or combination,” CVSA stated in a media release. “During the three days of International Roadcheck, inspectors affixed 17,680 CVSA decals, indicating those vehicles passed an eligible comprehensive safety inspection with zero critical mechanical or out-of-service violations. This sticker signals to law enforcement officers, motor carriers, drivers and the public that the vehicle is in safe operating condition.”

Mexico does not distribute CVSA decals.

On the other hand, 10,350 commercial motor vehicles (19%) and 3,184 drivers (5.8%) were placed out of service. A commercial motor vehicle and/or driver is placed out of service when an inspector finds a violation that is serious enough to make continued operation unsafe. The vehicle/driver must remain off the road until the violation has been addressed or brought into compliance.

Combined in all three countries, the most common violation has been for brakes with 3,379 violations reported.

North American Standard Level I, II and III Inspections are the inspection types that involve inspections of commercial motor vehicle drivers. Of the 53,271 Level I, II and III Inspections conducted, 3,184 drivers (6%) were placed out of service.

CVSA said the top reason a driver was issued an out-of-service order was for not having a medical card, accounting for 27% (1,072) of all driver out-of-service violations.

Inspectors identified 3,806 total driver out-of-service violations in the U.S. and 163 in Canada, for a combined total of 3,969 driver out-of-service violations.

Over its history, inspectors have conducted more than 1.8 million roadside inspections during the annual three-day event,” CVSA stated. “For this year’s initiative, approximately 13 vehicles per minute were inspected throughout North America.”