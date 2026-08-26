Einride to deploy 500 Tesla Semis across North America

STOCKHOLM — In mid-August, Einride AB, a developer of autonomous and electric freight solutions, announced plans to deploy 500 Tesla Semi trucks across North America on Saga AI, Einride’s fleet intelligence platform. According to a statement released by Einride, the deployment will be the largest of its kind in the world to date.

“This deployment is yet another proof point that we can execute at the scale our customers demand,” said Roozbeh Charli, CDO of Einride. “Working closely with Tesla to bring next-generation Semis into active operations quickly and at scale is a testament to the strength of that partnership, and how quickly this technology is maturing from promise to daily operations.”

The deployments, which will serve Amazon and other Einride customers in North America, will extend Einride’s electric freight network and platform across freight corridors in California, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia. The deployment will be carried out in multiple phases over the next 24 months, starting in September 2026.

The addition of the 500 Tesla Semis will triple the size of Einride’s deployed fleet of electric trucks.

“Einride is at the forefront of sustainable freight, and we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with them through this order of 500 Semis,” said Dan Priestley, director of Semi for Tesla.

“EV heavy trucks provide lower costs per mile from fuel savings, reduced maintenance and better uptime over diesel trucks,” Priestley continued. “These savings increase further through operational efficiency when deploying EV trucks at scale, and we are excited that Einride recognizes this and look forward to supporting their deployments.”