Log truck overturns after near head-on collision with semi-truck in west Georgia

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — While trying to avoid a grass-cutting crew in rural Haralson County, Ga.,a semi truck driver reportedly caused a log truck to overturn.

The accident happened on Highway 100 near the town of Tallapoosa, Ga. on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded the incident near Crossroads Church Road in reference to an overturned log truck.

Authorities say the driver of a Kenworth semi truck, Corcedric Lathan, 33, of Birmingham, Ala. stated to deputies on the scene that he was driving south on Highway 100 when he “came across a grass cutting crew.”

According to the press release, Latham stated that he went around the crew on the wrong side of the road and then met a log truck in their lane. Latham stated that he was able to get back over narrowly missing the log truck.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Department release stated that the driver of the Mack log truck, Jeffery Farlow, of Ranburne, Ala. stated that he was traveling north on Highway 100 when a truck came into his lane, and he jerked the wheel to avoid hitting him. Farlow was able to miss the other truck but did go into the embankment and roll over. Farlow was not injured during the wreck.

A witness at the scene corroborated the drivers’ accounts of the events according to the Sheriff’s Department release.

This wreck could have been so much worse, and we are thankful that no one was seriously injured,” stated Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. “It can be dangerous to go around workers on the roadways. Best practice if you must pass is to make sure you can see a good distance ahead. A little patience and carefulness could save a life.”

Latham was cited for Failure to Maintain Lane.