Louisiana police arrest 2 in trucker’s shooting death

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two have been arrested in the shooting death of a trucker near New Orleans.

According to a report from the Times-Picayune, the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Brookin, a truck driver and father of five, as well as a second suspect were taken into custody a day after the fatal shooting.

Subrina Honore, 32, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, said Sgt. Brandon Veal, spokesperson for the department.

The second suspect, Arthur Thomas, 31, of Marrero, a relative of Honore’s, was also arrested and booked on the same charges, Veal said.

In the days leading up to the homicide, Honore had been issuing threats on social media and by text message, according to the victim’s sister.

Jonathan Brookin died Monday evening at his Sayres Drive residence in Marrero, according to authorities. Deputies found him inside the house after receiving several reports of gunfire at about 6 p.m.

Two of Brookin’s children, ages 5 and 6, were reportedly hiding underneath a bed when the shooting occurred, according to Kayla Brookin. They were not injured.