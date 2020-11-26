Love’s celebrates truckers with 12 Days of Christmas giveaway

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
127
Trucks at Loves
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, Love’s drivers can enter to win daily prizes on the company’s Facebook page. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — During Love’s Travel Stops’ 12 Days of Christmas giveaway from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, truckers can visit Love’s Facebook page and enter to win daily prizes.

Google Trucker Survey Ad

“We’ve partnered with vendors to give away some best-selling name-brand and Love’s-branded items,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “We want to say thank you to professional drivers as they continue their essential work into the holiday season. This has been a year when they’ve gone above and beyond, and we wanted to do something special to end the year.”

Customers have a chance to win items like Bluetooth headsets, phone chargers, GPS navigators and Star Wars helmets on Love’s Facebook page. On Dec. 8, the grand prize of 100,000 (equivalent to $1,000) My Love Rewards points will be given away to one lucky driver. Though prizes are geared toward professional drivers, anyone is eligible to win most items, with the exception of the grand prize, 100,000 My Love Rewards points.

Previous articleSafety pioneer Steve Bryan joins Drivewyze team as senior advisor
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR