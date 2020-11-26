Love’s celebrates truckers with 12 Days of Christmas giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY — During Love’s Travel Stops’ 12 Days of Christmas giveaway from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, truckers can visit Love’s Facebook page and enter to win daily prizes.
“We’ve partnered with vendors to give away some best-selling name-brand and Love’s-branded items,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “We want to say thank you to professional drivers as they continue their essential work into the holiday season. This has been a year when they’ve gone above and beyond, and we wanted to do something special to end the year.”
Customers have a chance to win items like Bluetooth headsets, phone chargers, GPS navigators and Star Wars helmets on Love’s Facebook page. On Dec. 8, the grand prize of 100,000 (equivalent to $1,000) My Love Rewards points will be given away to one lucky driver. Though prizes are geared toward professional drivers, anyone is eligible to win most items, with the exception of the grand prize, 100,000 My Love Rewards points.