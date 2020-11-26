Safety pioneer Steve Bryan joins Drivewyze team as senior advisor

DALLAS — Steve Bryan, an expert on safety data, has joined Drivewyze as a senior safety advisor, the company announced last week. Bryan will assist the company in expanding its safety products and services, including Drivewyze Safety+, a customizable, proactive and content-based safety platform.

Before joining Drivewyze, Bryan was executive vice president and general manager of Sambasafety. He also founded of Vigillio, a safety data analytics company, in 2007.

“Steve is an icon in the trucking industry when it comes to safety data,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “He is a visionary with a proven track record in transportation safety technology and in advancing highway safety. We are thrilled that he is joining our team in an advisory capacity as we continue to expand and bring new safety products and services to market.”

According to Bryan, joining Drivewyze is a natural fit.

“I’ve been watching Drivewyze and how they’ve disrupted the industry with products that truly make a difference in safety,” Bryan said. “We’re aligned in our thinking, and in our commitment to helping the industry become safer and more productive. I’m looking forward to what we can do together.”