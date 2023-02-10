TheTrucker.com
Man accused of hiding in ex-girlfriend’s big rig, abusing her across several states

By The Trucker News Staff -
Alejandro Delgado of California is accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend, a truck driver, after reportedly sneaking into her rig in California.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. — A man arrested in Wyoming is accused of abusing a truck driver after reportedly sneaking into her truck in California.

Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance call at Bitter Creek Rest Area off Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, on the afternoon of Feb. 4. The caller said that they thought the driver of a gray Volvo tractor-trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.

WHP troopers found the truck at Bitter Creek Rest Area and interviewed the occupants. Troopers learned that the man was not supposed to be in the truck.

The driver told troopers that the man was her ex-boyfriend, Alejandro Delgado, 28, of Bakersfield, California. The driver said that Delgado entered her truck without her knowledge in California. She said that Delgado physically and sexually abused her in the truck over the span of several days while she was transporting commercial shipments.

She also told troopers that Delgado stabbed her in the leg.

Delgado reportedly gave false information about his name to conceal his identity when first interviewed by officers.

After finding out his identity, officers learned Delgado had an active felony warrant for his arrest in California.

Officers arrested Delgado and booked him into Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Not only is he facing felony charges in California, but he is also facing charges of interfering with a peace officer, a misdemeanor, in relation to the Wyoming arrest.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

