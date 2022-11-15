Man dancing on top of tractor-trailer killed after rig passes underneath bridge

HOUSTON — A man who somehow managed to climb on top of a tractor-trailer and begin dancing is dead after the big rig passed under a bridge in Houston.

Houston police said the unidentified man, who they described only as a 25-year-old, either jumped or climbed on top of a red Kenworth tractor-trailer at 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10. The rig was traveling south on U.S. Highway 59 at the time, police said.

The man then began dancing, possibly recording himself.

As the 18-wheeler passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, located at 2500 Eastex Freeway in Houston, the dancing man was struck and knocked off the trailer onto the freeway lanes.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was determined not to be impaired, was questioned and released.

The identity of the deceased man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation is ongoing.