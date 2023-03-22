Man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for role in trucking fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in a federal prison for his role in a trucking fraud scheme.

According to the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, Leonid Isaakovich Teyf was also sentenced to one year of supervised release, $1,378,702 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The sentencing took place on Feb. 16.

Teyf was charged in July 2022 with one count of misprision of wire fraud conspiracy felony. Teyf and co-conspirators were owners and/or employees of Salt Lake Trucking Group (SLTG Ground).

SLTG Ground, comprised of several trucking companies, contracted to carry packages for FedEx Ground (FXG).

“Teyf and co-conspirators worked the scheme with FXG line-haul manager Ryan Mower — the company’s highest-ranking Utah employee from about 2008 to October 2019,” a news release stated. “Using Mower’s position at FXG, Teyf and the co-conspirators manipulated the company’s process for awarding new runs.”

Further, Mower helped the co-conspirators grow their business larger than FXG allowed for contractors by submitting false information to FXG, according to the news release.

The co-conspirators falsified mileage reports, and Mower would occasionally inflate the number of weekly miles driven by one or more of the co-conspirators’ companies. During the approximate 10 years of the conspiracy, SLTG Ground received about $150 million from FXG, and the co-conspirators allegedly paid approximately $300,000 in bribes to Mower.