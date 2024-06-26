Manufactured home tumbles from big rig on 210 Freeway in Pasadena 

PASADENA, Calif. — Several lanes of the heavily traveled westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena, Calif. were finally reopened Tuesday morning after a manufactured home slid off a semi-truck and collided with another truck and a Honda CRV the night before.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia via the City News Service, CHP officers responded to the collision at 7:20 p.m. Monday evening at the westbound freeway near Lake Avenue where they learned the manufactured home crashed into the car and leaving one of the semi-trucks on its side.
Local station KCAL reported that the SkyCAL helicopter flew over the scene of the accident, “where the trailer of a big rig could be seen suffering from considerable damage. Parts of the dropped home were splintered and debris was scattered across the roadway.”
At least one person was reported injured in the crash.