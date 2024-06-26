TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Manufactured home tumbles from big rig on 210 Freeway in Pasadena 

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Manufactured home tumbles from big rig on 210 Freeway in Pasadena 
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Manufactured home tumbles from big rig on 210 Freeway in Pasadena 
Pasadena firefighters observe the damage after a manufactured home slid off of a big rig on the 210 Freeway causing several lanes to be shut down for hours. (Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Fire Department)

PASADENA, Calif. — Several lanes of the heavily traveled westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena, Calif. were finally reopened Tuesday morning after a manufactured home slid off a semi-truck and collided with another truck and a Honda CRV the night before. 

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia via the City News Service, CHP officers responded to the collision at 7:20 p.m. Monday evening at the westbound freeway near Lake Avenue where they learned the manufactured home crashed into the car and leaving one of the semi-trucks on its side. 

Local station KCAL reported that the SkyCAL helicopter flew over the scene of the accident, “where the trailer of a big rig could be seen suffering from considerable damage. Parts of the dropped home were splintered and debris was scattered across the roadway.” 

At least one person was reported injured in the crash. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE