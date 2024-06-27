Iowa DOT continues to weather flooding issues

The flooding in the midwest, including a large chunk of the state of Iowa, has that state taking drastic measures.

According to a release issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation, it is working closely with what it calls “vital transportation stakeholders including cities, counties, railroads, airports, and public transit providers to coordinate flood response.”

IDOT said the flooding emergency is a rapidly evolving situation noting that road closures and the condition of roads and bridges can change quickly.

“In some communities, the water has receded and in others, the flood waters are still rising,” the release stated. “As flood waters recede, bridges and pavements need to be inspected to ensure they are safe for you to use and have good structural integrity. Please keep in mind that transportation infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and railroads may be owned by different jurisdictions or private entities. Each owner may handle recovery efforts in their own way.”

“This inspection can take some time, particularly when bridges could be damaged below the waterline and require additional inspections once the water level recedes, said Scott Marler, Iowa DOT Director. “We ask that you have patience as we work to get you safely moving again.”A

According to an Associated Press report, hundreds of Iowa residents have needed rescue from record-setting flooding that has swamped parts of the state, covering buildings up to their rooftops, shutting down major roads, and disrupting basic services like electricity and drinking water.

The AP reported that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said water in some areas rose above records from 1993, a flood many in the Midwest remember as the worst of their lives. The floods have hit parts of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The water was so powerful that it pulled down a train bridge connecting North Sioux City, South Dakota, with Sioux City, Iowa. On the Blue Earth River in Minnesota, water forced its way around the Rapidan Dam and local officials warned of its possible failure.

“Businesses are shuttered, main streets have been impacted. Hospitals, nursing homes and other care facilities were evacuated,” Reynolds said at a news conference over the weekend, calling the expected damage “staggering.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.