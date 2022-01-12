Massachusetts bridge named after 7 generals to open this week

QUINCY, Mass. — A bridge in Massachusetts named for seven generals with local ties is set to open this week, six months after its original completion date.

The $35.6 million Generals Bridge funded by the city of Quincy and the state will provide an alternate route to downtown from the Thomas Burgin Parkway, the Patriot Ledger reported.

City officials told the newspaper Friday that the bridge would be open to traffic by the end of this week.

Construction on the bridge that spans the MBTA tracks started in 2019 and was originally scheduled to be completed in May, the newspaper reported.

It is named for seven generals with Quincy ties who served in the Army, Air Force, National Guard and Marines, the newspaper reported.

Along with the bridge, two nearby roads were renamed and a park was dedicated to generals from Quincy this past year.