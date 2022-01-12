TheTrucker.com
Sun glare blamed for Tennessee fatality involving semi

A smashed Ford Transit van is visible behind the trailer of this 18-wheeler. Two people in the van died after failing to stop in time for the slowing semi. (Courtesy: ActionNews5.com)

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Sun glare is the likely cause of a deadly Monday morning crash along Interstate 40 in Tennessee involving an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

An incident report noted that the tractor-trailer driver had slowed down due to another crash ahead of them when a Ford Transit slammed into the back of the semi’s trailer.

Both people inside the Ford died at the scene, the THP said. Two people inside the semi were uninjured.

The THP said that the sun was a likely factor in three separate accidents, including the fatality, that happened in this same area of I-40 about 50 miles west of Knoxville, Tennessee.

