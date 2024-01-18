Massachusetts doles out $100M to enhance municipal transportation infrastructure

BOSTON — The Massachusetts governor’s office has distributed $100 million to 351 cities and towns across the state to support the improvement of local infrastructure.

The money is being funneled through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

“Our administration said from day one that we were going to make sure that Fair Share revenue was used to improve transportation and education for our communities, as the voters intended,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “This funding is particularly impactful because we are empowering cities and towns to decide how to use it to address their unique needs. We are grateful to the Legislature for making this funding available and look forward to seeing how the municipalities will use it to strengthen their communities.”

With the funds, each community will receive a variety of sums of money that are based on two formulas: the first $50 million is to be distributed using the traditional Chapter 90 formula based on local road mileage (58.33%), population (20.83%) and employment (20.83%), according to a news release.

The second $50 million is to be distributed using a formula based on each municipality’s share of road mileage.

For a better understanding of the apportion of funds, here are some examples:

The purpose of the apportionment of the funds is to automatically incorporate into a municipality’ existing Chapter 90 contract with MassDOT with no further action required by the municipality. Apportionments for all communities are available online at www.mass.gov/chapter-90-program. The funds, which come from the revenue that was generated by the Fair Share Amendment, are now available for municipal use.

“As a former mayor, I know how much our cities and towns rely on state funding to support the infrastructure needs of their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “This funding will be a critical boost for them to move forward on projects like bridge preservation projects, improving Regional Transit Authority service, and expanding multi-modal pathways.”