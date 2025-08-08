TheTrucker.com
Massive cocaine haul worth $24M discovered at Canadian border crossing

By Dana Guthrie -
Canadian border officers find $24M in cocaine at Blue Water Bridge. (Photo courtesy CBSA)

POINT EDWARD, Ontario — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized  a significant seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

“On July 23, 2025, a commercial truck arriving from the United States was referred for a secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry,” CBSA said. “During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kg, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.”

The CBSA arrested Onkar Kalsi, 29, of Caledon, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspected narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Kalsi has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Between Jan. 1 and July 10, the CBSA seized a total of 1,164 kg of cocaine originating from the United States, alongside 514 kg from other countries combined.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

