Two types of legacies make Cummins’ event one for the books

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Kenworth recently showcased its new W900 Legacy Edition truck at the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant.

With one legacy on a display in the W900, a different type of legacy was also shown. The event was held during Cummins’ “Bring Your Kid to Work Days,” where plant employees and their families had the chance to tour the facility and see Kenworth’s latest special edition W900 that will soon enter production.

“This event is a celebration of the incredible people at Cummins whose craftsmanship and commitment bring our trucks to life,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing. “We were honored to bring the W900 Legacy Edition to Jamestown to recognize the team that helps power these iconic trucks that are beloved by generations of drivers.”

Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition

Cummins partnered with Kenworth to produce X15 engines painted in legacy Cummins beige at its Jamestown plant, exclusively for the W900 Legacy Edition – the final special edition of the iconic W900.

“The classic engine color is just one special vintage touch on each Legacy Edition,” Kenworth said. “To complement the engine, a curated selection of iconic paint schemes – including the classic VIT ’63 paint scheme featured at the Cummins Jamestown event – are available with the W900 Legacy. Kenworth is producing just 1,000 of these models, which are available in Extended Day Cab, 72-inch Flat Top, and 86-inch Studio Sleeper configurations.”

Each Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition will be serialized – counting from 1,000 down to 0001– in order of build date and sequence with a special limited-edition badge on the glovebox. The interior features a luxurious black Diamond VIT interior with platinum accents. Ravenwood door and dash trims complement the Legacy Edition’s styling, while platinum accent stitching and throwback vintage Kenworth logos on trim and headrests complete the package. The Kenworth hood badges serve as a nostalgic nod to the Legacy Edition’s history, utilizing the design that became popular in 1966.

For more information about the Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition, click here.