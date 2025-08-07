Big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of pie filling becomes ‘crust’ of California traffic issue

FRESNO, Calif.– Authorities warned Fresno, Calif. drivers of “extreme traffic” on Wednesday after a big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of pie filling rolled onto Highway 99.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the big rig was traveling north on Highway 99 around 2 p.m. when the driver attempted to exit onto Clinton Avenue. After realizing there was not enough room to exit safely, the driver tried to shift the big rig back onto the freeway.
KSEE reported that due to the vehicle’s speed, the driver missed the freeway and instead continued up the dirt berm before flipping onto the freeway below. The driver was temporarily pinned in the upside-down rig, but officers say they sustained only minor to moderate injuries.
