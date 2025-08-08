Man airlifted for serious injuries after crashing into a Peterbilt in Indiana

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was seriously injured after crashing his pickup truck into a stopped Peterbilt.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), on Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post responded to a serious crash between a pickup truck and a semi near the intersection of US6 and SR331 that resulted in the driver of the pickup being airlifted.

“Preliminary investigation by Trooper Jon Hart indicates that a red Peterbilt semi towing a trailer that had been traveling eastbound on US6 was stopped waiting for westbound traffic to clear to turn left onto the ramp to SR331,” ISP said. “While the Peterbilt was stopped a silver 2006 GMC pickup that was also traveling eastbound ran into the right rear of the semi trailer. After this initial collision the GMC skidded eastbound for approximately 190 feet before coming to a final rest.”

The driver of the GMC, Hunter Rust, 19 of Plymouth, Ind., was transported by ambulance to Bremen Hospital and then flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind. by Memorial MedFlight with serious injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt, Bryce Whelchel, 59 of Niles, Minn., was not injured in the crash.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of US6 were shut down for the crash investigation and for removal of the vehicles. Both lanes of US6 opened back up at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Bremen Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Bremen Fire and EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are available at this time.