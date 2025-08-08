Utah crash involving two semis leaves one truck engulfed in flames

TREMONTON, Utah — A crash between two semi-trucks ended in flames after one semi rear-ended the other.

According to KUTV, the driver of the first truck was driving westbound on I-84 just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they heard a loud “pop” and pulled over, an official with the Tremonton Fire Department (TFD) said.

As the semi attempted to merge back into traffic, a second semi-truck reportedly struck it from behind.

The second truck became fully engulfed in flames and jackknifed, while first truck only received damage to its trailer.

“Thanks to a remarkable team effort, the fire was quickly brought under control,” TFD said. “Responding units included Tremonton Fire, Northrop Fire Department, Box Elder County Fire Marshal’s Office, a passing Grouse Creek crew in a brush truck, and even a nearby farmer who jumped in to help with a water tanker.”

A passenger in the first truck complained of mild back pain, but neither driver reported any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are available at this time.