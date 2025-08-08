TheTrucker.com
Utah crash involving two semis leaves one truck engulfed in flames

By Dana Guthrie -
Rear-end crash between semi-trucks sparks fire along Tremonton highway in Utah. (Photo courtesy KUTV)

TREMONTON, Utah — A crash between two semi-trucks ended in flames after one semi rear-ended the other.

According to KUTV, the driver of the first truck was driving westbound on I-84 just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they heard a loud “pop” and pulled over, an official with the Tremonton Fire Department (TFD) said.

As the semi attempted to merge back into traffic, a second semi-truck reportedly struck it from behind.

The second truck became fully engulfed in flames and jackknifed, while first truck only received damage to its trailer.

“Thanks to a remarkable team effort, the fire was quickly brought under control,” TFD said. “Responding units included Tremonton Fire, Northrop Fire Department, Box Elder County Fire Marshal’s Office, a passing Grouse Creek crew in a brush truck, and even a nearby farmer who jumped in to help with a water tanker.”

A passenger in the first truck complained of mild back pain, but neither driver reported any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

