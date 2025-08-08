Teamsters allege Airgas released hazardous chemicals on striking workers

WASHINGTON – Members of Teamsters Local 701 are filing a lawsuit in the New Jersey Supreme Court alleging that Airgas deliberately or negligently released hazardous chemical agents on striking workers during peaceful pickets.

“Our members were exercising their lawful right to picket when toxic chemicals were released on them,” said Ron Lake, president of Local 701. “The fact that this took place at two separate facilities within a two-day period suggests to me that it was an intentional attack meant to intimidate and harm. Airgas crossed the line of moral decency, and our members will hold them accountable.”

According to a Teamsters press release, the gasses were deployed in two locations, Oakland, N.J., and Peoria, Ill. The lawsuit accuses Airgas of battery, negligence, intentional tort and strict liability for abnormally dangerous activities, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as injunctive relief to prevent future incidents.

Caught on Video

On July 8 in Oakland and July 10 in Peoria, video footage showed Teamsters engulfed in dense white plumes of unidentified hazardous gas released from the company’s facilities. The gas made direct contact with workers’ skin, was inhaled and ingested. Several workers sought medical care for chemical exposure. Click here to see the video.

“Airgas is in the business of handling dangerous materials and knows exactly how harmful these chemicals can be,” said Juan Campos, director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division and Teamsters International vice president at-large. “This case is about more than a labor dispute. It’s about stopping a corporation from physically assaulting people for standing up for their rights.”

Teamsters at Airgas have been on strike since June over unfair labor practices. Primary picket lines in Hawaii, New Jersey, and Ohio have been extended to more than 15 facilities across 11 states.

Airgas Responds

The Trucker Media Group reached out to Airgas for a response to the allegations and lawsuit.

“We are unable to comment on pending litigation,” said Kimberly Menard, director of corporate communications at Airgas. “Regarding the Teamster’s publication of alleged incidents in Oakland, NJ and Peoria, IL, standard industrial and medical gas industry processes involve the regular venting of atmospheric gases, gases common in the air we breathe, which can cause a visible water vapor cloud to form due to rapid cooling of humid air. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our people and communities, and any suggestion that we would intentionally cause harm is ill informed and reckless.”