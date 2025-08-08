Truckloads of Remembrance: TCA partners with Wreaths Across America

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is proud to renew its participation in the “Truckloads of Remembrance” program in partnership with Wreaths Across America (WAA).

Now in its second year, the Truckloads of Remembrance initiative gives TCA members and supporters a meaningful way to honor our nation’s veterans.

This year’s Wreaths Across America Day is scheduled for Saturday, December 13.

HELP DRIVE THE MISSION

As part of this year’s program, TCA is working to fill one full trailer load — about 5,000 sponsored wreaths — to be delivered to veterans’ cemeteries this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. These wreaths will be placed at the final resting places of our nation’s heroes in a moving tribute of remembrance and gratitude.

To meet this goal, we need your help. For every $17 wreath sponsored through TCA’s dedicated link, $5 will be donated back to TCA’s Scholarship Fund, supporting students who are connected to the truckload industry. By sponsoring a wreath, you’re not only honoring a veteran, but you’re also helping to invest in the future of our industry.

For information about TCA’s Truckloads of Remembrance program and sponsor a wreath, visit truckload.org/wreaths-across-america. For information about helping to haul wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries across the nation, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/getinvolved/supporttransportation.

TCA and Pilot Flying J are proud to sponsor the Wreaths Across America Arlington Driver Appreciation Dinner each year. This year’s event will be Friday, December 12, the night before wreath-laying day at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thanks to event sponsor Pilot Flying J, more than 75 professional truck drivers and their guests receive a meal and a driver appreciation gift during the event.

‘KEEP MOVING FORWARD’

Earlier this year, WAA announced its theme for 2025: “Keep Moving Forward.”

This year’s theme was inspired by the last words of Captain Joshua Byers, U.S. Army, who was killed in action in Fallujah, Iraq, on July 23, 2003.

Byers was the Company Commander of Fox Troop in the 2/3ACR service in Iraq in 2003 when an IED struck his Humvee. As the smoke filled the air, Josh gave his driver a last command: ”Keep moving forward.”

Although Byers did not make it home, his final command saved lives and became a battle cry for his unit and his family.

“There will always be challenges to overcome as individuals, communities and a country, but we must keep moving forward together,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “This year, we will share not only the Byers’ story of resilience but also the stories of many others who continue to live with purpose every day and have chosen to keep moving forward.”

WHAT MAKES A VETERAN’S WREATH?

According to WAA, each of the millions of wreaths placed in honor of our military veterans is made up of 10 balsam bouquets. Each bouquet represents 10 qualities embodied by America’s veterans:

Their belief in a greater good. Their love for each other. Their strength, work ethic and character. Their honesty and integrity. Their humility, selflessness and modesty. Their ambitions and aspirations. Their optimism for America. Their concern for the future. Their pride in their duties. Their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true — but left them with no regrets.

Other symbolic aspects of the wreaths include the evergreen boughs, symbolizing longevity and endurance; the fresh aroma of the balsam, evoking images of purity and simplicity; a red bow, depicting the sacrifices made by veterans; and the shape of the wreath itself: a circle, which traditionally symbolizes eternity.