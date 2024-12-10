TheTrucker.com
Missouri companies sue to stop a law that raises minimum wage and requires paid sick leave

By The Associated Press -
FILE - Protesters march around a McDonald’s restaurant, Nov. 29, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo., as part of a national day of protest organized by Fight for $15 and United We Stand movements, seeking higher hourly wages, including for workers at fast-food restaurants and airports. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP, file)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri business groups announced Monday that they have filed a lawsuit to try to stop a voter-approved law that will raise the state’s minimum wage and require employers to give workers paid sick leave.

The powerful Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, restaurant and grocers associations say the law violates a state constitutional requirement that ballot measures only address one issue because it included the minimum wage increase and paid sick leave.

The law will increase the state’s minimum wage from the current $12.30 an hour to $13.75 in January and $15 in 2026. It gives workers up to seven paid sick days per year starting in May.

Leaders of the minimum-wage campaign said businesses are trying to undo the will of voters.

“Missouri’s working class, in lockstep with allies across the state, went to the ballot box on Nov. 5 to overwhelmingly voice our need for paid sick days and fair wages in a free and fair election,” said Terrence Wise, of the Fight for 15. “It’s sickening to me that corporations are trying to steal our victory away and quiet the will of the voters who made this win possible.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press
