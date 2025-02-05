Missouri State Highway Patrol swears in new superintendent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new era was ushered into the state of Missouri on Monday.

That is when Colonel Michael A. Turner was sworn in as the 25th superintendent of the agency during a ceremony at General Headquarters, Jefferson City.

According to a media release, the Honorable Kelly C. Broniec, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office. Governor Mike Kehoe appointed Turner superintendent of the Patrol on December 26, 2024, following Colonel Eric T. Olson’s announcement that he was retiring, effective February 1, 2025. The Missouri Senate confirmed Turner’s appointment on January 30.

“I am honored and humbled to take the Oath of Office as the 25th superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol,” said Colonel Turner. “It is especially meaningful to take the oath surrounded by family and friends who have supported me since my law enforcement career began almost 30 years ago.”

Turner’s rise through the ranks as been meteoric and steady since he was a recruit nearly 30 years ago.

He was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1996, as a member of the 71st Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 5, Camden County. He was promoted to corporal and designated assistant supervisor of Zone 8, Callaway County, on April 1, 2001. He transferred to Zone 5, Camden/Miller counties on February 28, 2004. On April 29, 2007, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 6, Moniteau/Morgan counties. Turner served as Troop F SWAT team leader from 2004 to 2011 and founded the Central Missouri Tactical Officers Association. He was promoted to lieutenant on November 1, 2011, and assigned to Troop F Headquarters. On March 1, 2015, Turner was promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City. On April 1, 2019, Turner was promoted to major and named commander of the Support Services Bureau. On March 1, 2022, Turner was named commander of the Field Operations Bureau.

Colonel Turner was born in Texas and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. He earned an Associate of Arts from Metropolitan Community College, a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Columbia College, and a Master of Arts in sociology and criminal justice from Lincoln University. He is a graduate of the St. Louis University Law Enforcement Leadership and Organizational Change program and the Missouri Police Chief’s Association Command College. He completed Police Leadership: The West Point Model Executive Level Course and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership Missouri program. Turner is also a recipient of the David Steward Academic and Leadership Award and the Patrol’s Valor Award.