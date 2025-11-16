Mourning a milestone: Texas looks to end deadly streak

AUSTIN, Texas – The state of Texas is lamenting the fact that every day for the past 25 years, there has been a fatal crash somewhere in the state.

And state agencies are trying to do something about it.

“Every single day for the past quarter century, a mother, father, son or daughter has died in a crash in Texas,” the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) stated in a recent release. “There are many wonderful things Texas is known for, but the 25-year streak of daily deaths is one thing we need to change – and we can’t do it alone.”

According to its release, Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roads, and since then the state has lost more than 91,000 people in traffic crashes.

Last week, on that tragic anniversary, TxDOT began asking everyone to help #EndTheStreakTX of daily deaths.

“It’s devastating thinking of all the families and communities that have lost loved ones in the last 25 years,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “It’s time to end this deadly streak, but it’ll take all of us to do it. We can engineer improvements. Law enforcement can patrol roads. And everyone needs to drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe, to prevent crashes.”

Law enforcement partnership

TxDOT and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced a joint endeavor to share safe driving messages. During traffic stops for the next two weeks which began Nov. 7, DPS troopers will hand out a tip card listing safe driving behaviors that reflect the top causes of crashes.

“Through engineering and collaboration with law enforcement, we’re working to improve safety,” Texas Transportation Commission acting chair Alvin New said. “Education and innovation can help, but it’s the everyday choices people make—driving safely and buckling up—that will truly end the streak.”

Engineering safety

To show that afety is truly TxDOT’s top priority. it currently has $60 billion worth of active construction projects across the state and every single one has a safety componen, accordingto its release..

TxDOT is also using technology to improve safety which it says includes building innovative intersections, implementing new safe design strategies and harnessing artificial intelligence to prevent crashes.

Help from the public

“Ending the streak will require every single driver to consistently make safe decisions every time they get behind the wheel,” the release stated.

Driver tips include:

Drive safe speeds

Buckle up

Get a sober ride

Avoid distractions

Move over or slow down for vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road

“We all want to get to our destination safely,” TxDOT stated. “If everyone remembers who they are as Texans behind the wheel and drive kind, courteous and safe, then we can save lives.”