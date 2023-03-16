TheTrucker.com
New Hampshire police seeking information on stolen big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
This stolen US Express truck was recovered by police in Londenderry, N.H. on Wednesday, March 15. They are seeking information about the thief or thieves.

LONDENDERRY, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have recovered a stolen US Express tractor-trailer but need help finding the thief or thieves.

According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, troopers spotted the stolen rig just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londenderry.

Trooper First Class Derek Holston approached the Freightliner, which had been parked there “for an extended period of time with no driver in sight” and recovered the rig without incident, the news release notes.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the stolen vehicle to contact Holston at (603) 223-8778 or e-mail [email protected].

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

