New Hampshire police seeking information on stolen big rig

LONDENDERRY, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have recovered a stolen US Express tractor-trailer but need help finding the thief or thieves.
According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, troopers spotted the stolen rig just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londenderry.
Trooper First Class Derek Holston approached the Freightliner, which had been parked there “for an extended period of time with no driver in sight” and recovered the rig without incident, the news release notes.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the stolen vehicle to contact Holston at (603) 223-8778 or e-mail [email protected].
