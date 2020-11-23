New Love’s locations add truck parking spaces, driver amenities to Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the opening of three new travel stops, Love’s is now serving even more customers in Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois.
The West Memphis, Arkansas, store, located off Interstate 40, adds 96 truck parking spaces and 45 jobs to Crittenden County; the Cordele, Georgia, store, located off Interstate 75, adds 98 truck parking spaces and 118 jobs to Crisp County; and the Marion, Illinois, store, located off Interstate 57, adds 119 truck parking spaces and 80 jobs to Williamson County.
“We’re excited to continue to expand in states where we’re already well established in like Illinois, Georgia and Arkansas,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “The team members at our safe, clean and well-maintained locations will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely to their desired destinations.”
All three locations are open 24/7 and offer laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics, and CAT scale.
The West Memphis, Arkansas, store also offers:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Godfather’s Pizza and Subway restaurants;
- 96 truck parking spaces;
- 35 car parking spaces;
- 10 showers;
- 12 diesel bays; and
- Compressed natural gas.
The Cordele, Georgia, store also offers:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Bojangles restaurant;
- 98 truck parking spaces;
- 96 car parking spaces;
- Seven RV parking spaces;
- 10 diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco; and
- Dog park.
The Marion, Illinois, location also offers:
- More than 15,000 square feet;
- Bojangles restaurant;
- 119 truck parking spaces;
- 91 car parking spaces;
- 10 diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Marion Ministerial Alliance in Marion, Illinois; Empower Pathways Youth Build in Cordele, Georgia; and the West Memphis Public School Foundation in West Memphis, Arkansas.