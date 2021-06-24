New TA Express now open in heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish Country

RONKS, Pa. — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has opened a new TA Express in Ronks, Pennsylvania — right in the heart of Lancaster County’s Amish Country. The Ronks area is visited by thousands of tourists annually and offers a variety of attractions including covered bridges, hiking trails, restaurants and art galleries.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company operates the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express network across the U.S. The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Lancaster Travel Plaza, and offers fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers as well as tourists.

Located at 2622 Lincoln Highway East, TA Express Ronks offers a convenient stopping point for travelers heading through Pennsylvania’s state capitol of Harrisburg to U.S. Route 30 and through Lancaster County heading to the nation’s east coast.

Professional drivers will receive the benefits of TA’s UltraONE loyalty program and other services. Amenities at this location include:

Subway and Champs Chicken;

Convenient store with coffee, snacks and merchandise;

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes;

Four gasoline fueling lanes;

30 truck parking spaces;

12 car parking spaces;

Two private showers; and

Laundry facilities.

The Ronks site is the first TA Express in Pennsylvania, and increases TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 274, including 41 franchised locations.

“We anticipate more traffic in our travel centers as families start to take road trips again after the long pandemic,” said Dave Raco, vice president of franchising for TA. “The TA Express in Ronks is strategically located in a place where our services are needed; it offers a quick, clean and convenient option for all travelers as they visit Lancaster County and drive along this popular route.”