Sporting a crisp, white paint job and chrome everywhere, this rig makes an impression wherever it goes.

Owner Ashley Hensley of Elizabethtown, Kentucky grew up around big rigs and became a driver at age 21. Then, at 23, he bought a truck to become an owner-operator.

He purchased this 1994 Peterbilt 379 EX HD in 2003. He customized the truck with a new bumper, eight-inch stacks, and a lot of lights. The truck is driven by a Caterpillar engine and a 13-speed transmission.

Ashley mostly hauls cargo regionally and can be found pulling his matching covered wagon with a white side kit and red tarp.

When he isn’t on the road, Ashley is either at home with his son or riding back roads on his motorcycle.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the cat scale rig of the week? Send photos to [email protected].