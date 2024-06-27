NTSB’s Inman completes staff with hiring of Giacini, Marcus

WASHINGTON – National Transportation Safety Board Member J. Todd Inman announced the addition of Andrew Giacini and Olivia Marcus to his staff.

The two additions make Inman’s office fully staffed and, according to a press release “prepared to make a difference in transportation safety

alongside his fellow Board Members.”

Giacini joins Inman’s staff and comes to the NTSB after most recently helping draft and pass the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 as a professional staff member of the U.S. House of Representatives’Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the release state.

Prior to joining the Committee, he worked in the aviation industry, serving on several governmental and private sector working groups advocating for and developing best practices and standards to support the safe integration of electric and powered-lift aircraft as well as unmanned aircraft systems.

Giacini served as the Acting Assistant Administrator for Government and Industry Affairs at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and worked for two former Members of Congress, focusing on transportation safety and other policy areas. Giacini received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Economics from the University of Florida.

Marcus, who will serve as a Public Affairs Consultant follows a similar role at APCO Worldwide, working specifically on high profile events, coordinating media strategies, establishing diverse coalitions, and helping clients identify strategic solutions while working in domestic and international political environments. Prior to joining APCO, Marcus interned on a Congressional campaign and at the National Head Start Association (NHSA).

She received her bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in education studies and political science.

“I thank Andrew and Olivia for their willingness to serve the public as part of the NTSB team,” Inman stated in the release. “Andrew brings a wealth of transportation policy and governmental process experience to his role as my Special Assistant. In particular, his work in the aviation sector and past focus on the safe integration of new and novel means of transportation into our existing transportation landscape will benefit all

users of our transportation systems.”

“Olivia’s significant strategic corporate and media background and organizational experiencecombined with being an adept learner makes her a great addition to my office,” Inman said. “I am thrilled Andrew and Olivia agreed to join me in serving our country and improving transportation safety.”