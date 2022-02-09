Ohio construction crew narrowly escapes being hit by big rig

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A FedEx tandem trailer rig crashed into a work zone on U.S. 35 in Ohio Tuesday, narrowly missing construction workers, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“Our pothole patching crew on U.S. 35 was lucky to make it home yesterday after a semi crashed into the work zone, sending our ‘crash truck’ flying,” the post stated.
“Fortunately, it did its job by absorbing impact and protecting the workers on the ground. Don’t let this happen again — watch out for our crews and move over.”
