Ohio construction crew narrowly escapes being hit by big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
This FedEx truck narrowly missed hitting construction workers on Tuesday in Ohio. (Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A FedEx tandem trailer rig crashed into a work zone on U.S. 35 in Ohio Tuesday, narrowly missing construction workers, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“Our pothole patching crew on U.S. 35 was lucky to make it home yesterday after a semi crashed into the work zone, sending our ‘crash truck’ flying,” the post stated.

“Fortunately, it did its job by absorbing impact and protecting the workers on the ground. Don’t let this happen again — watch out for our crews and move over.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

