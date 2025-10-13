Ohio enforcement officials conduct safety operation

The Ohio Turnpike partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol last week for what it called a 96-Hours 4 Safety initiative.

Ohio State Troopers and motor carrier enforcement inspectors contacted 214 commercial vehicles, according to a post on social media fro the Turnpike authority.

According to the numbers issued in the statement, 176 commercial vehicle inspections were reportedly completed with 13 vehicles and eight drivers being placed out-of-service for safety violations.

In addition to enforcement, authorities reported that the initiative “provided a chance to inform commercial drivers about safe practices.”

“Roadways safety is a shared responsibility, and we thank those who passed their inspections,” the statement read.

“The Ohio Turnpike provided safe, well-lit areas for day and night operations so the inspections could be conducted efficiently and safely. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to roadway safety—working together to make the Ohio Turnpike safer for everyone who travels across the 241-mile toll road.”