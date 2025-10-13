Mack recalls over 15,000 trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls on four different Mack truck models.
“The seat belt anchorage bracket may be improperly welded,” NHTSA said. “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 210, ‘Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.'”
Models Being Recalled
- Mack Anthem (AN) 2019-2025
- Mack Granite (GR) 2019-2025
- Mack MD 2020-2025
- Mack MD (Electric) 2024
- Mack Pinnacle (PI/PN) 2025
Remedy
Dealers will install a reinforcement plate, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 5. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0485. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall can be searched here.