Mack recalls over 15,000 trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting recalls on 15,841 Mack trucks.

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls on four different Mack truck models.

“The seat belt anchorage bracket may be improperly welded,” NHTSA said. “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 210, ‘Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.'”

Models Being Recalled
  • Mack Anthem (AN) 2019-2025
  • Mack Granite (GR) 2019-2025
  • Mack MD 2020-2025
  • Mack MD (Electric) 2024
  • Mack Pinnacle (PI/PN) 2025
Remedy

Dealers will install a reinforcement plate, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 5. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0485. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall can be searched here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

