2 dead after plane crashes into semi-trailers in Texas

By Dana Guthrie -
2 people dead after small plane crashes into semi-trailers just north of Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo courtesy CBS News Texas via YouTube)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people are dead after a twin-engine plane crashed into parked semi-trailers north of Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the deadly incident happened at the 12700 block of North Saginaw Boulevard, north of Fort Worth near Avondale.

The plane crashed into a number of parked semi-trailers sending plumes of black smoke into the area prompting road and business closures.

Two Confirmed Dead

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, two people were killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Administration (NTSB) identified the plane as a Beech King Air C90 twin-engine aircraft. The plane departed from the Alliance Airport.

At least 10 tractor-trailers were damaged.

Additional help was provided at the scene including firefighters from Tarrant County, Haslet, Lake Worth, Saginaw, Newark, Eagle Mountain and Blue Mound. Officials from the TCSO, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NTSB were also on the scene.

According to the TCSO, the FAA is leading the investigation. The NTSB also confirmed it is investigating in a social media post.

This is a ongoing investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

