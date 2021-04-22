Oklahoma governor signs bill to crack down on protesters who block roadways

By
The Associated Press
-
99
Tulsa Protest
A truck with a horse trailer drives through a group of protesters Sunday, May 31, 2020, on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Okla., during a rally over the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis May 31, 2020, after he was pinned at the neck by a police officer. Supporters of a bill signed this week by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt say the legislation was prompted by the May 31 incident. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Wednesday, April 21, to crack down on protesters by increasing penalties for blocking roadways and granting immunity to motorists who kill or injure rioters.

The bill was one of 44 bills signed into law by the Republican governor and one of a series of GOP-backed proposals across the country aimed at cracking down on protesters.

The bill makes it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine to block a public street and grant criminal and civil immunity to motorists that kill or injure someone while fleeing a riot.

Supporters of the bill said it was prompted mostly by an incident in Tulsa last summer in which a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate while protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several people were injured, including one paralyzed from the waist down after falling from an overpass. The driver, whose family was in the car, was not charged.

