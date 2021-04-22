Celebrating a life-long legacy, this beauty puts the spotlight on family tradition every time it hits the road.

Owner Ray Edge, co-owner of Edge Trucking in Griffin, Georgia purchased this 2016 Peterbilt 389 Pride and Class on his birthday that year as a glider kit.

The truck has become a rolling tribute to the family business with its bright orange fenders. Ray’s father Arthur started the business in the mid-1960s with a single orange wrecker.

Now Ray and his brother Artie, who both started working for their dad at 12 years old, own the 16-truck company that hauls a variety of cargo. Ray said he thought the orange color represented a college, but his dad said he was a gulf oil man. Gulf oil signs were everywhere in the 50s and 60s, his father said.

The orange fenders were originally chrome, but ray said they were impossible to keep polished in the tough environments he often drives in.

The truck has a Detroit series 60 engine with 500 horsepower paired with a 13-speed transmission.

Other customizations include changing the lights to Trux brand, a new drop visor and 10-inch stacks.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the cat scale rig of the week? Send photos to [email protected]