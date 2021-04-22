New radio show seeks to engage night-shift truckers

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Boss Radio Networks announced this week that it is producing a new late-night country music show specifically for night-shift truckers. The show is broadcast on the country music affiliate, Boss Country Radio.

Hosted by 45-year veteran radio personality Ric Stratton from his studio in Utah, “Night Shiftin’” airs Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 a.m. Central Standard Time. The show features nationwide weather reports, news, requests and dedications for truckers.

According to a statement from Boss Country Radio, because the show is transmitted through the internet, it should be available without interruption on most interstate highways and in major cities from coast to coast. Drivers can access the show through their smartphone and play the stream through their rig’s sound system (data charges may apply).

The audio stream is available through myTuner Radio, Radioline, Simple Radio or radio.net, or by visiting www.bosscountryradio.com and clicking “Listen Live.”

Drivers can interact with the show by calling 866-719-BOSS or texting 512-710-8354.