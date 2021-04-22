Truck historical society launches hall of fame to honor industry leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is launching the American Trucking and Industry Leader (ATIL) Hall of Fame, a new home for existing industry achievement awards programs and a place to recognize industry leaders and icons.

Located in the ATHS office in Kansas City, Missouri, the ATIL Hall of Fame will allow trucking industry members, their families and the public to celebrate transport industry contributors and award winners.

“There are various awards programs out there,” said Tom Mullen, chairman of ATHS. “We want those awards programs, their winners and industry leaders to be known forever, easily found and honored — all in one trucking industry center.”

There will be a Golden Achievement Awards based on ATHS members who have achieved 50 years of driving. The goal is to award drivers every year, but criteria may be different depending on the company.

“Independent companies can set their criteria that they’re looking to do,” Mullen said. “By being a member of the hall of fame, it allows them to focus on whatever facet of their program.”

The ATIL Hall of Fame is built around honoring all industry awards and safety recognition programs, including the already-established ATHS Awards program, and is set to grow through the inclusion of the whole trucking industry. The ATIL Hall of Fame plans to invite all company and industry awards programs to display their programs as part of the overall trucking industry experience, alongside the ATHS Visitors Center and the Zoe James Memorial Library.

“For too long, trucking professionals have been receiving prestigious awards, only to then be forgotten,” said Laurence Gration, executive director of the ATIL Hall of Fame. “The ATIL Hall of Fame will allow proper recognition to continue and expand the awareness of the excellent work trucking professionals do as they contribute daily to our society.”

ATHS has is a projected launch date of October 15-16 for the Hall of Fame; award announcements may be released earlier.

For more information, visit www.ATILHallofFame.com.