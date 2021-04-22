Truck historical society launches hall of fame to honor industry leaders

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
81
Trophies
The American Truck Historical Society has launched the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame to recognize industry leaders and icons.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is launching the American Trucking and Industry Leader (ATIL) Hall of Fame, a new home for existing industry achievement awards programs and a place to recognize industry leaders and icons.

Located in the ATHS office in Kansas City, Missouri, the ATIL Hall of Fame will allow trucking industry members, their families and the public to celebrate transport industry contributors and award winners.

“There are various awards programs out there,” said Tom Mullen, chairman of ATHS. “We want those awards programs, their winners and industry leaders to be known forever, easily found and honored — all in one trucking industry center.”

There will be a Golden Achievement Awards based on ATHS members who have achieved 50 years of driving. The goal is to award drivers every year, but criteria may be different depending on the company.

“Independent companies can set their criteria that they’re looking to do,” Mullen said. “By being a member of the hall of fame, it allows them to focus on whatever facet of their program.”

The ATIL Hall of Fame is built around honoring all industry awards and safety recognition programs, including the already-established ATHS Awards program, and is set to grow through the inclusion of the whole trucking industry. The ATIL Hall of Fame plans to invite all company and industry awards programs to display their programs as part of the overall trucking industry experience, alongside the ATHS Visitors Center and the Zoe James Memorial Library.

“For too long, trucking professionals have been receiving prestigious awards, only to then be forgotten,” said Laurence Gration, executive director of the ATIL Hall of Fame. “The ATIL Hall of Fame will allow proper recognition to continue and expand the awareness of the excellent work trucking professionals do as they contribute daily to our society.”

ATHS has is a projected launch date of October 15-16 for the Hall of Fame; award announcements may be released earlier.

For more information, visit www.ATILHallofFame.com.

Previous articleNew radio show seeks to engage night-shift truckers
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR