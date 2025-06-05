TheTrucker.com
One dead after head-on collision with semi-truck in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person has died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck in Lane County, Ore.

On Tuesday, June 3 at approximately 6:26 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58 in Lane County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a white GMC Yukon, operated by David William Dickey, 45, of Portland, Ore. was traveling eastbound on Highway 58 near milepost 36.5 when it left its lane for an unknown reason. The vehicle entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a gray Volvo semi-truck hauling a 52-foot box trailer, operated by Alymbek Baikeev, 40, of Forest Hills, New York.

Dickey was pronounced dead at the scene. Baikeev, the operator of the semi-truck, was not injured.

The highway was impacted for about three hours for the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Oakridge Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no addition information is available at this time.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

