One dead in Florida head-on crash with big rig

INDIANTOWN, Fla. − One man is dead after a crash in Florida involving a pickup truck and a semi, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a news report, troopers were dispatched to a crash at Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic feed.

Police say a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling northwest on Southwest Warfield Boulevard when it entered the southeast lane causing a head-on collision with a semi tractor-trailer, according to FHP spokesperson Indiana Miranda.

The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said.Southwest Warfield Boulevard was shut down for hours while FHP investigated, according to Martin County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cory Pippin.

He said an engine was needed to extricate the pickup driver from the vehicle and HazMat responded to clean up approximately 40 to 50 gallons of spilled fuel.