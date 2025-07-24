One dead in semi crash in Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead after running a stop sign in Oregon and causing a Freightliner to hit the vehicle.

On Sunday at approximately 9:13 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 99E near Harrisburg.

The preliminary investigation indicated a green Toyota Tacoma, operated by Laura Marie Howard, 48, of Corvallis, was traveling westbound on Highway 99E near Cartney Drive when it entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. The Toyota was struck by a southbound white Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, operated by Barret E. Morrison, 31, of McMinnville.

Howard was declared deceased at the scene.

Morrison was not injured. A passenger in the commercial motor vehicle, Eric Sean Fisher, 56, of Newberg, was also not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no other information is currently available.