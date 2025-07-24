TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead in semi crash in Oregon

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead in semi crash in Oregon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead in semi crash in Oregon
A driver is dead after failing to stop at an intersection and causing a Freightliner to hit the vehicle.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead after running a stop sign in Oregon and causing a Freightliner to hit the vehicle.

On Sunday at approximately 9:13 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 99E near Harrisburg.

The preliminary investigation indicated a green Toyota Tacoma, operated by Laura Marie Howard, 48, of Corvallis, was traveling westbound on Highway 99E near Cartney Drive when it entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. The Toyota was struck by a southbound white Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, operated by Barret E. Morrison, 31, of McMinnville.

Howard was declared deceased at the scene.

Morrison was not injured. A passenger in the commercial motor vehicle, Eric Sean Fisher, 56, of Newberg, was also not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no other information is currently available.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE