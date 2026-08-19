One injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a passenger car suffered minor injuries in a crash with a semi-truck in Missouri on Tuesday night.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported that the incident occurred on Interstate 70 east of Mid Rivers Mall at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

MSHP’s report stated that two vehicles were traveling eastbound when the driver of a 2026 Volvo VNL, a 56-year-old man from Miami, Fla. “made an unsafe lane change” and the front of a 2018 Honda Accord driven by a 47-year-old woman from St. Charles, Mo., was struck, causing the Honda to hit the concrete median barrier.

The Honda driver was taken to a local hospital while the big rig driver was uninjured.