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One injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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One injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Missouri
One person was taken to a St. Louis hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The driver of a passenger car suffered minor injuries in a crash with a semi-truck in Missouri on Tuesday night.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported that the incident occurred on Interstate 70 east of Mid Rivers Mall at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

MSHP’s report stated that two vehicles were traveling eastbound when the driver of a 2026 Volvo VNL, a 56-year-old man from Miami, Fla. “made an unsafe lane change” and the front of a 2018 Honda Accord driven by a 47-year-old woman from St. Charles, Mo., was struck, causing the Honda to hit the concrete median barrier.

The Honda driver was taken to a local hospital while the big rig driver was uninjured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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