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Biker dies after crash with 18-wheeler in New York State

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Biker dies after crash with 18-wheeler in New York State
One person is dead after his motorcycle collided with a big rig in New York.

Ohio, New York — One person is dead after his motorcycle collided with a big rig in New York.

New York State Police (NYSP) said on Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., NYSP responded to State Route 8 in Ohio for a reported fatal motorcycle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 21-year-old male from Wolcott, New York, was operating a 2026 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on State Route 8 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle entered the southbound lane and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by James E. Day, 47, from Ontario, Canada.

Following the collision, the motorcycle exited the roadway and struck a tree. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a NYSP press release.

A Drug Recognition Expert responded to the scene and determined the operator of the tractor-trailer was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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