Inattention suspected in deadly crash in Wyoming

KEMMERER, Wyo.— A deadly motorcycle crash involving a commerical motor vehicle is being investigated by Wyoming authorities.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) stated in a news release that it is investigating a deadly crash near Kemmerer. On August 13, at approximately 11:37 a.m., troopers with the WHP were dispatched to a crash at the US 30 / US 189 interchange in Kemmerer.

Troopers arrived to find a 1964 Harley-Davidson had been southbound on US 189 while a Western Star Conventional commercial vehicle was northbound. The Western Star began to make a left turn onto the US 30 on-ramp at milepost 34, and failed to yield to the motorcycle, according to the WHP. The Harley struck the trailer of the semi-truck, and the rider became separated from the bike, coming to rest in the roadway.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as Dakota Gracey, 37 of California, died at the scene. Gracey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and stayed on scene.

WHP said driver inattention is being considered as a possible factor in this crash. This is an active investigation and any possible charges or citations are pending.

This crash marks the 85th death on Wyoming roadways in 2026, compared to 80 in 2025, and 62 in 2024.