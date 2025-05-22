TheTrucker.com
OSP traffic stop leads to seizure of 60 pounds of Fentanyl

By Dana Guthrie -
Fentanyl bust: 60 pounds seized after traffic stop by OSP. (Photo courtesy OSP)

LINN COUNTY, Ore. 21 — The Oregon State Police K-9 team has located a large quantity of fentanyl during traffic stop on Interstate 5.

On Tuesday, May 20 around 2 p.m., Oregon State Police stopped a white Chevrolet Impala for an unlawful lane change. During the traffic stop, the trooper recognized signs of drug activity and obtained permission to search the vehicle. Approximately 60 pounds of powdered fentanyl were discovered in the trunk of the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, Jose I Iribe, 46, of Oakland, Calif. was arrested for unlawful possession of fentanyl and transferred to DEA custody for further investigation.

The investigation is on-going and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

