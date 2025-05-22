Trucker killed in fiery Oregon crash

GILLIAM COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, May 20 at 3 :45 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 148, in Gilliam County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Adam Hassan Ahmed Haroun, 47, of Twin Falls, Idaho, left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar before catching fire.
Haroun was declared deceased at the scene.
The highway was impacted for approximately 11 hours during the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by the North Gilliam County Fire Department and ODOT.
This is an on-goin investigation and no other information is available to this time.