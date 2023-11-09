TheTrucker.com
Parking-only rest area in Iowa to close Nov. 13 for winter

By The Trucker News Staff -
A rest area in Ames, Iowa, is closing on Nov. 13, 2023, for winter.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is announcing the temporary closure of the undeveloped rest area at milepost 51 on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County beginning Nov. 13.

The rest area is used mostly by commercial motor carriers.

“Because the ramp from the rest area to I-35 is on an incline, large vehicles often have trouble getting traction to merge onto I-35 during winter weather, causing a dangerous situation on the roadway,” a news release states.

