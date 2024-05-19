TheTrucker.com
Pea peril: Rig hauling vegetables overturns in Virginia

By John Worthen -
Interstate 66's westbound lanes were closed for several hours on Friday, May 18, 2024, after an 18-wheeler hauling green peas overturned. There were no injuries reported, authorities said. (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

AUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of green peas were scattered along westbound Interstate 66 on Friday, May 18, after a tractor-trailer hauling the little green balls collided with a guardrail and overturned in Fauquier County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP reported that the truck was heading west on I-66 when another vehicle made an unsafe lane change, causing the tractor-trailer’s driver to run off the left side of the road and ram a guardrail.

The driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The peas were a total loss, much to the excitement of local children whose mothers always insist they eat them.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
