Pea peril: Rig hauling vegetables overturns in Virginia

AUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of green peas were scattered along westbound Interstate 66 on Friday, May 18, after a tractor-trailer hauling the little green balls collided with a guardrail and overturned in Fauquier County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).
VSP reported that the truck was heading west on I-66 when another vehicle made an unsafe lane change, causing the tractor-trailer’s driver to run off the left side of the road and ram a guardrail.
The driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The peas were a total loss, much to the excitement of local children whose mothers always insist they eat them.
