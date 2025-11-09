TheTrucker.com
Pedestrian injured after being struck by semi on I-20 in Georgia

By Bruce Guthrie -
VILLA RICA, Ga. — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that occurred early Saturday morning near Liberty Road on Interstate 20 in Carroll County. The incident left a pedestrian injured and stopped Interstate 20 traffic for hours…

According to the Georgia State Police, as reported by WLBB radio in Carrollton, the crash occurred Saturday when a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 in the middle lane.

Authorities say a pedestrian was walking on the interstate in the middle lane. Heavy fog in the area reportedly prevented the driver of the semi from seeing the pedestrian. The front of the semi struck the pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was transported to Douglas Wellstar with visible injuries and was fighting with EMS personnel in the ambulance,” GSP’s release stated. “Douglas County Sheriff investigators are attempting to ascertain his full identity since he would only give a partial name.”

The interstate was shut down after the crash. At 8:49 am, the left lane was opened with the remaining lanes opening around 9:20 am.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

